Travis Kelce takes major decision to protect Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is urging Taylor Swift to boost her security measures after a foiled ISIS-inspired terror plot at one of her concerts.



Kelce, 34, admitted he "hated having to sit back and do nothing" when Swift, also 34, was forced to cancel three Vienna shows due to the thwarted suicide bomb plot.

Meanwhile, sources claim Swift is asking Kelce to increase his own security.

An insider said: "Travis is advising her to make her own safety a top priority and wants her to get even more security.

"He can't do much else, aside from pray that she'll be OK. It's been so horrible, he hated having to sit back and do nothing but wait."

The source continued: "He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn't do that.

"She had plenty of bodyguards to keep her safe, but still, it left him feeling pretty helpless."

The Blank Space crooner’s Austrian concert dates were cancelled on August 7 after authorities foiled a terrorist plot, arresting Beran A. and two suspected accomplices who aimed to "carry out an attack using explosives and knives" near the Ernst Happel Stadium, her scheduled venue for August 8, 9, and 10.

Domestic Intelligence Agency head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said: "He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made.

"His aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert."

The singer-songwriter was also frantic with worry for Kelce's well-being after a threatening incident at a Morgan Wallen concert on August 2, and pleaded with him to increase his security.

The Lover singer went great lengths to pay for the added protection herself, after suspect Aaron Brown was charged with making a terrorism threat against the NFL star.

An insider said at the time: "Taylor's had threats against her as well, but she takes some comfort in having a huge team of security people watching her back.

"It sickens her that Travis has been made a target due to her fame. And she wants him to hire a small army to guard him in public."

Following the European leg of her tour, Swift has taken a break and reunited with Kelce in Rhode Island, with her next tour date not until October 18 in Florida.