Kate Winslet to headline 'The Spot' for A24 and Hulu

Kate Winslet, Academy Award-winning actress, is set to star in a new Hulu series, The Spot, a gripping drama that follows a successful surgeon whose life is turned upside down when she and her husband begin to suspect she may be responsible for a tragic hit-and-run accident.

As they dig deeper, they uncover a tangled web of secrets and lies that threaten to destroy their relationship. Winslet will also executively produce the series, which is created and written by Ed Solomon and produced by A24.

Winslet's notable filmography includes iconic roles in Titanic alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as critically acclaimed performances in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Revolutionary Road, Little Children, Steve Jobs, and her Oscar-winning turn in The Reader.

Meanwhile, Ed Solomon's writing credits boast an impressive array of films and TV shows, including the Men in Black franchise, Now You See Me series, and the TV series Mosaic.

He also penned the script for Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move, which premiered at Tribeca and featured an all-star cast, including Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, and Matt Damon.

Solomon's latest project is the six-hour limited series Full Circle, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and features a talented ensemble cast, including Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, and Timothy Olyphant.