Ryan Reynolds ashamed over nixing Rob McElhenney’s cameo in 'Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds reveals what happened to Rob McElhenney’s character in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds is wearing his heart and guilt on his sleeve after having to cut his friend Rob McElhenney’s cameo from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Taking to Instagram, the Deadpool star expressed his deep appreciation for McElhenney, who made a generous cameo appearance in the film.

"A word on my 'darling' friend, @robmcelhenney," Reynolds, 47, began the caption, accompanying his message with a carousel. "Rob very kindly did a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine, which will hopefully live on in the digital extras."

"While editing a movie, they say you ‘sometimes have to kill your darlings.' And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention), I had to kill a darling with this cameo…” he confessed.

Reynolds explained the difficult decision behind the scenes, adding that the sequence featuring McElhenney wasn’t working as intended.

"Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did," he explained. "Even under a TVA mask and helmet, you could feel him smouldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit, and 'I create hit TV shows' swagger."



Amid the production stress, Reynolds admitted that McElhenney’s presence on set was a sight of comfort.

"And even though I’m mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn’t meant to be, I’m grateful my friend was there with me on that set," Reynolds reflected. "When I see Rob, my heart-rate slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me. He shows up for people. And he showed up for me."

Reynolds concluded his post with a touch of humour, adding, "RIP TVA Soldier," before signing off with red and yellow heart emojis.

Though McElhenney’s cameo didn’t make the final cut, Deadpool & Wolverine still boasts an impressive line-up of stars, including Hugh Jackman, Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, and Dafne Keen.