Zoë Kravitz addresses Big Little Lies Season 3 script

Zoë Kravitz shares her thoughts on Big Little Lies Season 3

Zoë Kravitz has recently revealed she’s waiting for Big Little Lies season 3 script.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Blink Twice director said, “I'm waiting to see, like everybody else, the third season that's happening…waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done.”

Kravitz confessed she knew “nothing about season 3 but she’s excited to do it”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Kimi actress talked about her Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon who came out to show support Kravitz at the Blink Twice premiere in LA on August 8.

“They’re so cool,” she stated.

Kravitz told the outlet, “Everybody’s busy and working, and they have families, and all of that, and so I think…they don’t just talk the talk.”

“They really show up like that, both publicly and privately,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Kravitz, who also co-wrote her latest movie, revealed she felt in love with Channing Tatum and hoped to collaborate on another project with Dear John actor.

“Art is our love language,” she explained.

Kravitz added, “I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”