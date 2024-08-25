Prince William, Kate Middleton make urgent calls to Zara Tindall amid crisis

Prince William, Kate Middleton urgently call Zara Tindall amid crisis

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who share a close bond with Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, made calls amid crisis situation at Balmoral.

Zara and her husband Mile Tindall are reportedly set to miss the break altogether because she had a prior commitment – her horse competition – happening at the same time.

The royal family is currently gathered at the Scottish Palace to enjoy their summer break, as part of their annual tradition, during which a very important summit also takes place.

Insider revealed that the annual summit, which discusses the future of the royal family, was being held earlier this week, when a crucial event occurred.

Zara and Mike were asked to help the Prince and Princess of Wales, per source quoted by GB News.

The royal family already appears to be short-staffed following the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Most of the royal engagements were carried out by Kate and William, in a bid to relate to the younger generation.

However, the royals had to rework their strategy after Kate was shockingly diagnosed with cancer.

Another insider told Express.co.uk that the involvement of other members of the family could be a better way to handle the crisis.

“The future of the Royal Family doesn’t just hinge on the Wales family, but also on other members of the Royal Family that hold a visible profile in this country and around the world,” the source told the outlet.

“It's all about building a brand and the family recognises that.”

It remains to be seen if Zara and Mike will be making an appearance at Balmoral sometime during the break.