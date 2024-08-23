Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have online 'dinner dates,' sleep on FT everyday

The couple are reportedly 'counting down the days' until their reunion

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping their romance alive despite the challenges of long-distance love through the power of video calls.

As the international pop sensation wraps up the three-months-long European leg of her Eras Tour, and her NFL star boyfriend resumes practice for the new season, the couple have been maintaining their connection through nightly Zoom calls, per Radar Online.

A source told the outlet that despite the time zone differences, the Chiefs tight end has been adjusting his schedule to match Swift's.

"Travis is fitting his schedule around hers by going to bed super early, and she's up super late at night," the insider explained. They use these late-night video calls as a virtual dinner date and even “watch movies and fall asleep together,” making the distance a little more bearable.

“It’s pretty over the top but they’re so in love and having to be apart is painful,” the tipster added.

However, Swift has a significant break from touring coming up, which she plans to use to reunite with Kelce.

"They're counting down the days," the source noted.

The couple's dedication to each other has been evident since they announced their relationship in September 2023.

Swift has been a regular at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, while he has shown up at her sold-out shows across the globe, including Argentina, Australia, and Singapore.