Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to avoid each other at ‘Unstoppable’ TIFF premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at TIFF premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ended their marriage, but they are still on for business.



Lopez’s upcoming film Unstoppable is produced by Affleck.

According to Page Six, the divorcing pair will avoid each other or a meetup at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival in two weeks when their project debuts.

The actress plays the lead role in the movie which is produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity.

A source even told the outlet that the On The Floor hitmaker will appear at the Canadian film fest for the movie’s Sept. 6 premiere, but The Accountant star won’t.

However, the Daily Mail reports that, “certain producers on the movie are ‘pushing the two to appear together at the premiere in Toronto to create buzz on the film.”

But while Lopez is promoting the movie at the event, reporters will not resist asking the 55-year-old questions about the couples’ split, and answers from the diva are not assured.

At a discussion for her previous picture Atlas in Mexico City in May, the actress shut down a question regarding her marital status. “You know better than that,” she said with a light smile.