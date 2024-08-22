King Charles' new title for Kate Middleton reflects deep appreciation

King Charles shows deep appreciation for Princess Kate with new honours

King Charles’s “appreciation” for Princess Kate is evident in the honours he has bestowed upon her as she is a "beloved" member of the Royal Family, a royal author has said.

The monarch's "beloved daughter-in-law" is "a loyal and devoted servant to the Crown", Robert Jobson told The Royal Record.

In a conversation with GB News' Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen, Jobson noted that the two royals have grown “closer together” in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.

He added that the Princess is "a solution finder" who can "smooth the path" when disputes between William and Charles arise.



Jobson said: "He calls her his beloved daughter in law, he appreciates the way that he can get access to his grandchildren whenever he wants to.

"He appreciates the fact that she is such a loyal and devoted servant to the Crown, and he's recognised that in the honours he has given her, as well as the way you can see that they interact in public together.

"I think it was significant, too, that when she was about to announce the terrible news that she was being treated, she had lunch with the King just prior to that, and they talked it over, and I think this cancer diagnosis has probably brought them closer together."

The author said that having someone like Kate "is very, very helpful" for the Royal Family.

He said: "When there are issues with his son, William - and there have been a few over the years as they are both quite strong minded people - she's been able to smooth his path to an easier route.

"And that's always been very helpful because the King is not someone who has ever liked confrontation, so to have someone who is a solution finder, like Catherine, and the hub and the heart of the royal family is very, very helpful.

"She gets on swimmingly with Queen Camilla, as she did all those photographs for her, and they also get on very well.

"I think that's very important to the King as well, because both these ladies are hugely important in his life.

Jobson added that there is a "glamorous side" to the Royal Family while it is also a "constitutional institution".

Kate is part of the "glamorous side", according to Jobson.

He told the podcast: "King Charles knows how popular she [Princess Kate] is and he is also fully aware that there is a glamour side to royalty as well as it being a constitutional institution.

"She is the glamorous side of that institution, and therefore in terms of the popular press and television, he realises that if he is going to be at an engagement or she is going to be at an engagement, nine times out of ten, the cameras will be focused on her.

"He doesn't have a problem with that and maybe when he was with Diana all those years ago, he may have done. Who knows?"