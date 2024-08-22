Gigi Hadid's heart melts at Zayn Malik's spirit in daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid recalls Zayn Malik in an unexpected encounter

Gigi Hadid is seemingly taking a trip down memory lane, recalling her days with Zayn Malik during her ‘much needed’ summer holiday.

The American fashion model took to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, to share a carousel of photos featuring her daughter Khai, whom she shares with the One Direction alum.

She wrote in the caption, “Big Summer Roundup. Best of Both Worlds”

In the photos, Gigi was spotted passionately hugging her daughter.

While, the second one featured the Victoria’s Secret model’s little one, sitting on a rock by a steam.

The 29-year-old TV personality’s daughter sported a hot pink Versace robe with her name adorned on the back.

During an exclusive interview with The Sunday Times in 2023, Gigi revealed that Khai is developing a hint of a British accent.

She said at the time, "She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food - breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that. She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love."

The LA-born model and her ex-partner Zayn, welcomed Khai on September 19, 2020.