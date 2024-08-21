Jungkook excites BTS ARMY with ‘I Am Still’ sneak peek

Jungkook has heightened anticipation for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, his first feature to be released in theatres globally, with a tantalising first preview.
On Tuesday, August 20, BTS’s official social media accounts and BANGTAN TV’s YouTube channel released a sneak peek of the documentary featuring Jungkook, who is currently busy in his military duties.
The preview provides an exclusive look at the 26-year-old singer-songwriter’s preparation for his debut solo album, GOLDEN.
It included his performance snippets from his global tour and behind-the-scenes footage that showcased his dedication and creative process.
Fans also get a rare insight into Jungkook’s personal beliefs and artistic journey, allowing for a deeper connection with him.
Prior to this preview, a teaser released on August 14 had already stirred excitement among BTS ARMY, who have been eagerly awaiting more details about the project.
JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is scheduled to hit theatres on September 18, marking a significant milestone for the BTS member.
Additionally, Jungkook is set to reunite with fellow BTS members Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V in 2025, following their respective military services.
