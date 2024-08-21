Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Rob Delaney’s late son in unique way

Ryan Reynolds honours his co-star Rob Delaney's late son in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds has recently paid tribute to his co-star Rob Delaney's late son Henry in the credits for Deadpool vs. Wolverine.

On August 20, Reynolds posted a slew of photos featuring him and his co-star on Instagram, explaining why he wanted to honour Henry in the end credits of his latest movie.

“There’s more to @robdelaney than some realise. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer,” wrote the IF actor.

Reynolds continued, “If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, 'For Henry Delaney.' Henry is Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

“If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen,” said the Free Guy actor.

Reynolds further said, “I’m lucky to know Rob.”



“And I’m lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Reynolds also lauded Delaney for his 2022 book A Heart That Works, which talks about his journey through grief.

The Green Lantern actor called the book “an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry's passing revealed”.