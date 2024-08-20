Chappell Roan reflects on growing fame after 'Good Luck, Babe!' success

Chappell Roan gets candid about growing fame after 'Good Luck, Babe!' success

Chappell Roan has recently opened up about her growing fame after the release of her now-viral song Good Luck, Babe!

During a recent interview with comedian Bowen Yang, the 26-year-old singer revealed that she did not get affected by the rating culture. She said, "I have never given a f*** about the charts or being on the radio."

For the unversed, the rising popstar secured a position on the Billboard charts with her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Moreover, the album currently has been trending at number 3 on the Billboard 200, while her latest single, Good Luck, Babe! is currently ruling on No. 6 on the Hot 100 Songs chart.

During the conversation with Yang, Roan shared that she has not been enjoying the fame as it is making her feel unrecognisable to herself.

She expressed her distrust regarding the "fleeting" chart numbers that are always changing.

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, remarked, "It’s so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before" despite the fact that she has been creating the same music for a very long time.

The musician believes that authenticity is more important for her than the opportunities arising because of this newfound success.

The singer disclosed that she refuses brand deals when they don’t align with her values. She continued, "Because I’ve never not been myself. I’m really glad the persona that I have, the drag version, is still very much me."

The American pop star has accumulated 39.6 M streamers on Spotify but in the interview, she detailed how she "never really expected it to grow this big."

Revealing the secret of her success, Roan said that she has never "compromised" on her values and morals, adding that she has never "succumbed to the pressure."