Marlo Thomas breaks silence on ‘sweetheart’ husband Phil Donahue’s death

Marlo Thomas shares tribute to dead husband Phil Donahue

Marlo Thomas shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband Phil Donahue after his death at 88.



“Hello, Friends,” Thomas began her message.

“I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

“So I know you understand that I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts,” the 86-year-old continued.

“But I didn't want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you've let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years,” she wrote expressing concern and gratitude to her fans.

“As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you've been sharing.”

She further added, “Until I return, I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip,” moving towards the end of her tribute.

“Love, Marlo,” the actress signed off.

“P.S. This is one of my favorite photos of Phil and me, taken on vacation,” she wrote about the picture shared in the post.