Zach Braff opens up on ‘exhausted’ Scrubs cast

Zach Braff on the Scrubs cast

Zach Braff, the Scrubs star, opened up on how the NBC series got the cast “exhausted” by the end of final season’s production.



“By the time nine years were over, we were sort of all exhausted by it,” Braff said in an interview for Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast.

“I felt like, at the time, we were starting to repeat jokes. Everyone was pretty fried. … We would do insane hours that people don’t even do anymore.”

“We didn’t really have much of a life outside of it,” he added.

The two-times Emmy winning medical sitcom bagged enormous attention, loyal fan base, industry recognition and received 17 Emmy nominations.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence previously opened up on the series’ revival to Variety.

“It’s fascinating to me that the passion for ‘Scrubs’ has, I’m so grateful, never died,” Lawrence said.

“Maybe it’s because Zach and Donald are such friends in real life and doing their podcast and those T-Mobile commercials. None of us really need it, and that’s probably the biggest barrier to entry — everybody’s super successful, so talented and lovely.”