Meghan Markle sends clear- cut message to Royal Family: 'proud Harry'

The Duchess of Sussex Radiates Confidence and Elegance with Prince Harry in Colombia

Meghan Markle is sending a powerful message to the Royal Family, demonstrating that stepping down as a senior working royal has not diminished her impact.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared radiant and confident as she arrived at a heavily guarded theater in Colombia, supported by Prince Harry, on the final day of their tour, reported Mirror.

Meghan looked glamorous in a sleeveless white shirt and jewelled skirt as she greeted attendees at the Municipal Theatre in Cali during the Afro Women and Power Forum, while a proud Harry looked on.

Security was heightened around the theater, with armed soldiers, explosive officers, and police, including one with a dog, stationed to ensure safety.

Later, Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend the Petronio Alvarez Festival, a celebration of Afro-Colombian music, marking the final event of their four-day visit to the South American country.

Previously, the Sussexes visited Cartagena, where they engaged with a local drum school that preserves traditional African drumming.

Meghan and Harry received a handcrafted wooden boat from a student as a tribute to the coastal town and participated in a drum lesson and a local performance, which received enthusiastic applause from both the vice president and Meghan.

In Colombia, their security includes an officer equipped with a Kevlar shield, designed to protect against potential threats. This shield, also known as a ballistic briefcase, is used for the safety of the country's vice president, who has faced multiple assassination attempts.

Meanwhile, Harry lost a High Court challenge against the Home Office in February regarding changes to his personal security while in the UK, but he has been granted permission to appeal.