 
close
Sunday August 18, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle sends clear- cut message to Royal Family: 'proud Harry'

Meghan Markle is expected to give a speech about female empowerment on the final day of her Colombia tour

By Web Desk
August 18, 2024
The Duchess of Sussex Radiates Confidence and Elegance with Prince Harry in Colombia
The Duchess of Sussex Radiates Confidence and Elegance with Prince Harry in Colombia

Meghan Markle is sending a powerful message to the Royal Family, demonstrating that stepping down as a senior working royal has not diminished her impact.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared radiant and confident as she arrived at a heavily guarded theater in Colombia, supported by Prince Harry, on the final day of their tour, reported Mirror.

Meghan looked glamorous in a sleeveless white shirt and jewelled skirt as she greeted attendees at the Municipal Theatre in Cali during the Afro Women and Power Forum, while a proud Harry looked on. 

Security was heightened around the theater, with armed soldiers, explosive officers, and police, including one with a dog, stationed to ensure safety.

Later, Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend the Petronio Alvarez Festival, a celebration of Afro-Colombian music, marking the final event of their four-day visit to the South American country.

Previously, the Sussexes visited Cartagena, where they engaged with a local drum school that preserves traditional African drumming. 

Meghan and Harry received a handcrafted wooden boat from a student as a tribute to the coastal town and participated in a drum lesson and a local performance, which received enthusiastic applause from both the vice president and Meghan.

In Colombia, their security includes an officer equipped with a Kevlar shield, designed to protect against potential threats. This shield, also known as a ballistic briefcase, is used for the safety of the country's vice president, who has faced multiple assassination attempts.

Meanwhile, Harry lost a High Court challenge against the Home Office in February regarding changes to his personal security while in the UK, but he has been granted permission to appeal.