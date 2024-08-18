Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud: 'Everyone was bit afraid of Blake'

A source from the movie set deems Blake Lively as 'effortlessly rude' on the set of 'It Ends With us'

Blake Lively reportedly sparked drama with Justin Baldoni on the It Ends with Us set.

According to a Daily Mail report from Sunday, August 18, an insider revealed the real troublemaker, shedding light on the tension brewing behind the scenes.

The insider claimed that on the set was a sense of apprehension among the crew, with some feeling uneasy around Lively, 36.

Baldoni, 40, in contrast, was described as being viewed by some as a "woke and performative feminist."

The source indicated that Lively's strong presence on set, including her expectation for staff to cater to her, contributed to an ongoing atmosphere of tension.

"There was a palpable sense that everyone was a bit afraid by Blake," the insider said. They noted that Baldoni appeared stressed and overwhelmed by his inability to fully control the project.

"When you’d ask him questions, he'd be like, 'Well, just ask Blake'… because when Blake got there, she would have a lot of really strong thoughts and feelings,” they claimed

For the unversed, rumours about issues during and after production of the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel have circulated since It Ends With Us New York premiere on August 6.

Baldoni was absent from photos with his co-stars, fueling speculation about behind-the-scenes conflicts.