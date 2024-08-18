Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove signs album copies like a pro in new photos

Katy Perry and 3 year old Daisy Dove sign autographs in new clip.

Katy Perry and her daughter Daisy Dove are making headlines with their latest adorable TikTok video, showcasing Daisy’s budding star potential.

The pop sensation, who recently flaunted her impressive collection of American Music Awards, shared a heartwarming clip of herself and her three-year-old daughter signing autographs.

In the video, she adds her signature to the cover art of her single Woman’s World before passing it to her, who adds her own charming scribbles.

The sweet moment comes on the heels of Katy's Instagram post where she sported a shirt reading, "They don’t build statues of critics," seemingly aimed at the critics who have commented on her recent comeback single, which peaked at 63 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

"The smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie), maybe you’ll get a DD 143 exclusive, lucky you," Katy wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to express their admiration, with comments like, "The scribbles are very demure, very mindful, very cutesy," and, "OMG I need one with a daisy scribble."

The singer, who welcomed Daisy with boyfriend Orlando Bloom on August 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, keeps her daughter’s face private on social media to protect her privacy.