Blake Lively seeks to end feud with Justin Baldoni amid tension on set

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni steer clear of the rumoured feud amid growing tensions

Blake Lively is steering clear of the rumoured feud between her and It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

The 36-year-old actress is reportedly planning to bury the hatchet as per TMZ.

This comes after Justin, who plays Lively's love-interest in the film, faced firsthand humiliation at the hands of the Gossip Girl alum while starring and directing the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, Lively allegedly felt she was fat-shamed by him on various occasions.

In the scene where he lifts her up to kiss her, Lively felt he lingered for too long.

According to sources, Baldoni, who has been dealing with back issues, consulted a trainer for help before filming the scene.

He didn't body shame Lively; instead, he casually inquired about her weight so he could hire a trainer for himself.

A source opened up to US Weekly about the ongoing tension, noting, "There were two camps on the film — team Blake and team Justin. This creative struggle set the tone for the negative experience behind the scenes and grew into them not speaking anymore."

"[Justin] was made to feel that his vision wasn’t as important as Blake’s, and it stifled the creativity on set."

Baldoni felt Lively made a lot of script and wardrobe changes without 'consulting' him.

An insider, who worked closely with the duo, shared, "Blake was a producer and worked closely with Colleen and other female team members on set. Without [Justin’s] input does not mean [she went] behind his back."

However, Baldoni has allegedly turned to his crisis manager Melissa Nathan for help in the face of swirling rumours.