Céline Dion shares heartfelt moment with son at Paris Olympics

Céline Dion expressed her gratitude towards her son René-Charles for his support during her memorable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Friday, August 16, the 56-year-old Canadian singer shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the preparations for her heartfelt rendition of Édith Piaf's Hymne A L'Amour at the iconic Eiffel Tower on July 26.

Dion's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a triumphant return to the stage, marking her first public appearance since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.

In a heartwarming clip, the legendary Power of Love singer shared a glimpse into her emotional experience, showcasing her devoted fans waiting for her outside a hotel, some of whom brought balloons to celebrate the beloved artist.

The video then transitions to the singer's preparation for her show-stopping performance, revealing her stunning Olympics Opening Ceremony dress, a masterpiece created by Dior in over 1,000 hours.

The gown features an incredible 1,640 feet of beaded fringing, shimmering in silver.

One can also see glimpses of her glam transformation, from her sleek hairstyle to her dramatic smokey eye makeup.

The singer showcases her flexibility with pre-show stretches before adding the finishing touches to her look, and then she's ready to dazzle the audience with her performance.

As Dion emerged from her dressing room, she shared fist bumps with her team, radiating appreciation and enthusiasm.

Her path to the stage led her to a touching encounter with her 23-year-old son, René-Charles, who was eagerly waiting for her at the stage entrance.

The video captures René-Charles's raw emotion as he watched his mother make a resounding comeback, a moment that underscored the strength of their mother-son connection.