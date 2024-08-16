Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Joe Jonas' major milestone

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Joe Jonas' personal milestone

Priyanka Chopra is taking out a moment to wish her husband’s brother Joe Jonas on his 35th birthday.

The Bluff actress took to her Instagram to celebrate her brother-in-law’s milestone with a heartwarming picture alongside beau Nick Jonas.

In the photo, the trio could be seen flashing beaming smiles at the camera as they pose together.

Nick affectionately wrapped his arm around Priyanka's shoulder, snuggling up close to celebrate the special moment.

She wrote across the photo, "Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town. @joejonas"

The American multi-hyphenate star, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, August 15, was flooded with special wishes from his family members.

Meanwhile, The Good Half star didn’t hold back from wishing brother on his big day.

He wrote, "Happy birthday to the absolute best brother in the world. I love you Joe. @joejonas"

In addition, Kevin Jonas also wished the birthday boy in style, adding, “Happy Birthday Joe Jonas! Thanks for always letting me share your umbrella.”

On professional front, Priyanka gave her fans a sneak peek into her latest project, sharing photos from the set of The Bluff after completing filming on the upcoming film.

