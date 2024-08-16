Friend's star Matthew Perry's assistant Kenny Iwamasa injected him with fatal ketamine

Matthew Perry death case expands.

Matthew Perry's live-in assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, has pleaded guilty to administering the fatal dose of ketamine that led to the actor's death, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

He faces up to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

The case, which also involves charges against four other defendants, including a Los Angeles doctor who provided the drug, has brought significant legal repercussions.

According to the Department of Justice, Iwamasa injected Perry with ketamine on the day he died, October 28, 2023.

The DOJ revealed that Iwamasa admitted to repeatedly administering the drug without medical training, including multiple injections on the day of Perry's death.

He had been living with Perry and working as his assistant up until the tragic incident.

In a dramatic twist to the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death, authorities have also charged several individuals involved in the ketamine distribution ring.

Among the accused is Jasveen Sangha dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen' of North Hollywood, along with Santa Monica doctor Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego. Eric Fleming of Hawthorne, is also implicated.

The charges stem from damning evidence, including text messages between the two doctors, which reveal their scheming to sell ketamine to Perry.

Messages like "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Let’s find out" were obtained by police, highlighting the cynical nature of their dealings.