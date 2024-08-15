Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce unlock new ways to keep romance alive

Travis Kelce is proving to be the ultimate boyfriend for Taylor Swift, checking off all the major boxes for a supportive and loving partner.



Although the singer, 34, is currently in London for her Wembley Stadium concerts as part of her Eras tour, and Kelce, also 34, is busy with preseason training with the Kansas City Chiefs, the couple is currently separated by distance, with an ocean between them.

"They're on different time zones," an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, "but Travis is fitting his schedule around hers by going to bed super early after training camp and filming [his New Heights podcast]."

Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship, the lovebirds have been making it work over the past few months.

While the Anti-Hero hitmaker has been touring Europe, Kelce has been in the US attending to his work commitments.

However, before his training camp started on July 21, he made a trip to Europe in June and July to support his girl at some of her Eras tour shows.

Now that Kelce has his head back in the game, "He does go out partying occasionally, but for the most part, he's being way more chill and looking forward to these date nights with Taylor as the highlights of his week," said the source.

"She's up super late at night, and he's so dead tired when he gets home, that it actually works out," the insider added.

"They set up the Zoom and snuggle into bed to talk and catch up on everything that happened in their day. They'll eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date."

As reported, periodically, their intimate video chats could last hours. "They'll even watch movies together and then fall asleep with it going all night, so they can wake up together," the source revealed.

"It's pretty over-the-top and not something he'd ever have agreed to in the past, but they're so in love that having to be apart is painful."

Added the insider, "They're counting down the days until they see each other again, which will be in just a few more weeks."