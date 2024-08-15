Blake Lively made one reporter ‘want to quit’ job in 2016 interview

Blake Lively's 'weird' interview with Kjersti Flaa

Blake Lively once made a reporter, Kjersti Flaa “want to quit” her job.



The reporter shared a snippet on her Youtube channel of herself interviewing the It Ends With Us star and her Café Society co-star Parker Posey in 2016, labelling the conversation a “nightmare.”

She called the arrangement “the most uncomfortable … situation” she has ever experienced over that weekend.

In the throwback video, Flaa congratulated the 36-year-old actress on her “little bump” as she had recently announced her pregnancy with Ryan Reynolds for baby No. 2.

However, the Gossip Girl alum didn’t seem to have a nice response to the greeting and sarcastically replied, “Congrats on your little bump.”

The footage shows Posey trying to cool down the weird situation by showing off her backside “bump,” as Lively and Flaa laugh at the weird quip.

Then Lively shifted her focus to her so-star and admired her “lovely lady lumps” as Flaa tried to adjust to the environment.

Lively even subtly scolded the reporter after she called the Woody Allen movie “visually amazing” and asked about the cast members' response to the movie’s fashion.

Ignoring Flaa, she said to Posey, “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes.”

Flaa tried to chime in, “I would,” but Lively and Posey continued to talk to each other, discussing male co-stars’ outfits.

The Age of Adaline star concluded, “It’s not just the women that have the clothes, but I feel like the women get the conversation,” continuing to avoid the reporter.

Fans and critics alike slammed Lively for her behaviour, with one commenting, “They were so rude it was hard to watch. Well done you for not joining in. … Sorry you got the bullies back in the bus.”

Kjersti Flaa

Youtube/Kjersti Flaa



