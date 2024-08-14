Prince Harry, Meghan Markle faces of lurking danger: ‘booby traps’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to embark on their Colombia tour, were already embroiled in security issues, when they received a big blow.

A key member of their security personnel, Chief of Staff Josh Kettler, quit his position just after three months of working for the Sussexes, despite travelling with them on crucial international visits.

Given the security matters in Colombia, Harry and Meghan were issued a warning for lurking danger by a royal commentator.

“Kettler went with them to the tour and Nigeria as well. So as Chief of Staff, they are the key personnel that you need by your side to guide you through any booby traps that may be there,” royal commentator Charles Rae explained.

“Just to make sure it all supposedly runs smoothly. And with him not being there, who's going to step into the breach?” he questioned.

In the past few months, the Sussexes have lost plenty of employees from under them and Meghan is struggling to find someone she trusts in a key role.

“About 18 to 20 people have left the Sussexes employ since they got married and went to the palace. Now they are in California, and the Duchess still can't get hold of anyone to take on a key role in her business.”

However, People Magazine reported that Kettler had come to an end of his trial contract with the Sussexes, and his leaving had been a mutual decision.

It remains to be seen who will be taking his place for the Colombia tour.