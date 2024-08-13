Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg ‘working together again’ after 30 years

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg 'working' on new album

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg seem to be “working” on another surprise for fans after delivering an epic performance together at the Olympics closing ceremony in Los Angeles.



“Me and Snoop working together again, and it's been 30 years, believe it or not. I've only produced one album with Snoop, which was Doggy Style, and that was 30 years ago,” Dre shared with Entertainment Weekly in a new interview.

“We've done a lot of things in between and songs and performances and films and things of that nature, but this is my first time actually producing an entire album with him.”

However, Dr. Dre reminisced about the time when he and Snoop Dogg were younger, saying it was “much more fun” at the time.

“We were kids at that time, you know what I mean? Snoop may have been like 18 or 19 years old and I'm, I think, I'm six years older than him. So we were kids at that time, and this one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music,” he added.

“I feel like this is some of the best music I've done in my career.”