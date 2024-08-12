Prince Harry makes bold decision after King Charles 'refuses' to forgive him

Prince Harry, Who was once confident that his ailing dad would eventually embrace him putting the feud aside, has made a very bold decision in reaction to King Charles' reluctance to show mercy to his estranged son.

The Duke of Sussex's latest move to travel to 'crime-ravaged' country Colombia explains the rift between father and son has only widened, leaving little hope for reconciliation between them.

Harry has accepted the truth about his relationship with the royal family after making failed attempt to melt down his royal relatives' hearts.



The Duke, who publicly criticised the roals, has now decided to go ahead with his and Meghan's agenda after facing a harsh reality that the Firm has no rooms for him and his wife after their claims and allegations against the senior working royals.

The King has reportedly filled with "fury" and refusing to engage with his younger son.



Royal author Tom Quinn, who wrote "Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly," claimed: "Despite all his criticisms, Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father."

"He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that, in Harry's view, justified the criticisms," Quinn told the Mirror.

However, the distance between them has only grown. King Charles, who has reportedly not seen his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, through Harry and Meghan for over two years, is said to be "privately furious" and has stopped taking calls from his son.

The King's decision has given birth to speculations that the couple would make more revelations about the royals as Harry previously threated that he had to cut many parts out of Spare and has enough material for another book.

Meanwhile, another royal author Seward sees things differently, claiming: "I can't see that Harry's up for writing another book. I would think the other book, the real corker, would be Meghan's." The prospect of a memoir from the Duchess has reportedly left the cancer-stricken King "filled with horror."