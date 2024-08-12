Prince William sets new agenda as Harry, Meghan prepare for Colombia

Prince William is doing his best to focus on the future of the monarchy with his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

The Prince of Wales, who is embarked on their annual summer break at Balmoral with Kate Middleton, and their children, is trying to keep his attention on his family while his estranged brother Prince Harry sets out for another ‘faux-royal tour.’

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are set to jet off to Colombia to attend the first World Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children.

It aligns with their new initiative, The Parents Network, aimed at helping parents whose children have been affected by bullying on social media.

However, the trip appeared to have “infuriated” Prince William and the decision is “upsetting” King Charles, according to royal author Angela Levin.

Harry and Meghan’s Nigeria trip had also stirred the royals given how popular they had been and how it resembled a ‘textbook’ royal tour.

“It doesn’t look good. They aren’t representing the royals but they are trying to,” she said. “Unless they break themselves away completely, they don’t have the right to do this.”

Meanwhile, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that the Prince of Wales will be having a summit with the monarch during their Balmoral trip as it will be “slightly odd” if they didn’t.

During the summit, which is now a less formal thing compared to the ’90s, but the royals still “mull over what has happened and how they proceed in the future.”

The main aim of the summit is to “ensure that the monarchy stayed relevant to the modern age.”

Hence, it is likely that William and Charles will be putting their heads together to plan strategies as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on another ‘quasi-royal’ tour.