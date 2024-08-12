Why Russell Crowe insists on doing own stunts despite countless injuries

‘That’s the way I did it,’ says Crowe, standing by his decision to forgo stunt doubles despite the cost

Russell Crowe never understood the concept of an actor using stunt doubles.

In a recent interview with Radar Online, the Oscar-winner reflected on his decision to forgo stunt doubles in favour of authenticity, even as the years have left their mark on his body.

He recalled, “I remember back in the early ’90s, I was talking to some older American guys, and this one guy said, ‘Look, you see that guy over there who’s dressed exactly the same as you? He’s here so you don’t have to roll in the dirt for six or seven hours a day.’ And I’m like, ‘But I’m playing the character, so I’m gonna be the one rolling in the dirt.’”

This commitment, Crowe acknowledged, has come with a price.

Crowe, now 59, suffers from a litany of injuries, including no cartilage in his big toes, fasciitis, shin splints, and bone marrow edema under both knees. His back is riddled with issues, and his left shoulder, which has undergone two operations, is now so full of arthritis that it requires extensive surgery.

“I’ve got ribs that just pop off the spine if I put them under too much pressure,” he said, detailing the wear and tear that decades of intense roles have inflicted.

Despite these challenges, Crowe stands by his approach. “That’s the way I did it,” he said, reflecting on his choice to take on the physical demands of his roles.

For Crowe, the decision to do his own stunts was about fully embodying his characters, no matter the cost.