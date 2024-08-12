Sadie Sink reveals how she prepares for O’Dessa character

Sadie Sink opens up about her preparation for O’Dessa character

Sadie Sink has recently revealed how she prepared for her character for her upcoming rock opera O’Dessa.



Speaking at the Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration event at The Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 8, The Glass Castle actress dished out details about her training in musical theatre at the beginning of her career.

“That's kind of how I got into all of this, but I haven't really touched on that since I was younger,” said the 22-year-old in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The Dear Zoe actress stated, “So getting back into it, I definitely leaned on a lot of my closest friends who are in the music industry, and they helped me come out of my shell in that space a little bit more.”

“I'm excited for everyone to see it because it's a combination of basically everything that I've done in my career so far, and it'll be exciting to share it,” shared The Stranger Things star.

Besides Sadie, other stars in the movie are Kelly Macdonald, Mark Boone Junior, Regina Hall, Murray Bartlett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. and directed as well as written by Geremy Jasper.

In 2023, Sadie earned a nomination for the Critics' Choice's movie award for best young performer in The Whale.

On the professional front, the actress is currently filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and all set for the release of A Sacrifice.

Meanwhile, O'Dessa is going to release later in 2024.