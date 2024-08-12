Elle King’s shocking revelation about father Rob Schneider

Elle King discusses about her upbringing with dad Rob Schneider

Elle King has recently made shocking revelation about her relationship with father Rob Schneider.



In an edited teaser for an upcoming episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the singer opened up about her upbringing with dad.

“I was, like, a really, really heavy child,” said Elle in the clip from the episode posted on TikTok on August 10.

Elle remarked, “My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight.”

“Very toxic and very silly,” she added.

Elsewhere in the clip, Elle revealed she goes for “four or five years without talking to my dad” as she also slammed Rob for his alleged opinions on social issues.

“I disagree with a lot of the things that he says,” she continued.

Elle mentioned, “You're talking out of your a-- and you're talking about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights.”

“He’s just talking out of his mess and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says,” remarked the musician.

Elle disclosed she reconnected with Rob after a strained past relationship with Rob as a child.

Reflecting on the actor’s presence in her life, she pointed out, “If I would ever spend a summer with my dad, it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle.”

“If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in trouble,” shared the Worth A Shot crooner.

Elle recounted, “My dad forgot about every single birthday.”

“I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes and I came home and my dad forgot my birthday,” added the musician.