Prince Harry, Meghan Markle outshine royal family with clever tactic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been following a clever strategy to outshine the senior members of the royal family amid their absence from the public eye.

For the unversed, King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment, leaving the slimmed-down monarchy in a difficult situation.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been gaining publicity by making foreign tours. Most recently, the coupe went to Nigeria and made it to headlines.

Now, Harry and Meghan are gearing up for their next trip which is set to begin next week in Colombia.

Speaking of the Montecito pair's new tactic, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun, "It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the Royal Family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee."

“They’ve (The Sussexes) shown in the last couple of weeks they’re not afraid to bring up material that would embarrass the Royal Family or refer to rifts with it," added the royal expert.

Richard believes that the key royal figures cannot even criticise the Sussexes as it will portray the Firm in a bad light.

He continued, "What it will do, however, will be to draw attention to the Sussexes and not to the Royal Family, at least not to the Royal Family in a positive way because the Sussexes and the Royal Family have a very deep rift. That’s the problem."