'Percy Jackson' cast takes stage at D23, teases season 2

Production on season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is underway, but the cast took a break to attend Disney's D23 fan event on Saturday.

Stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell, and Dior Goodjohn were joined on stage by newcomer Daniel Diemer, who will play Tyson the Cyclops in the upcoming season.

The cast shared a sneak peek at season two, featuring Percy (Scobell) taking control of a chariot, and announced new additions to the cast.

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is bringing in some exciting guest stars, including Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho, who will play the Gray Sisters - Anger, Tempest, and Wasp, respectively.



The trio run a taxi service, sharing one eye and one tooth, and will take the demigods on a wild ride to Camp Half-Blood.

This season is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan's series, and follows Percy as he navigates changes in his friendships, discovers a new brother, and embarks on a perilous journey to the Sea of Monsters to save Grover and Camp Half-Blood from the forces of Kronos.