Ginnifer Goodwin says she'd 'love to go back' for 'Once Upon a Time' reboot

Ginnifer Goodwin played Snow White to now-husband Josh Dallas’s Prince Charming

Ginnifer Goodwin is eager to return to Storybrooke.

Speaking to People Magazine at the D23 fan event in Anaheim on Friday, August 1st, the 46-year-old actress shared her enthusiasm for a potential reboot of the beloved ABC series, Once Upon a Time.

“I hear these rumours as well [about a reboot], and I am available if they [want to do that],” Goodwin shared, hinting that she's just waiting for the call. “I mean, I live around the corner from the creator, so I'm sure I'll hear things.”

Goodwin, who famously portrayed Snow White on the fantasy series, has a deep connection to the show — both professionally and personally.

“I’d love to go back. My whole life is kind of built around it. I mean, I married Prince Charming. His babies are my babies,” she added, referring to her husband, Josh Dallas, whom she met on the OUAT set and with whom she shares two children.

Once Upon a Time, which aired from 2011 to 2018, brought iconic fairy tale characters into the modern world and captivated audiences for seven seasons.

Alongside Goodwin and Dallas (Prince Charming), the series featured an ensemble cast including Lana Parrilla (The Evil Queen), Robert Carlyle (Rumpelstiltskin), and Jennifer Morrison (Emma Swan).