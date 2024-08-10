Disney+ to premiere 'Inside Out' series 'Dream Productions' in 2025

Pixar's Pete Docter revealed at Disney's D23 conference that a new series, Dream Productions, is coming to Disney+ in 2025.



The show is set in the Inside Out universe and explores the "dream factory" within Riley's mind, taking place between the events of Inside Out and its sequel.

Docter referred to the series as an "in-betweenquel."

The upcoming Disney+ series, Dream Productions, set in the Inside Out universe, may not feature the same characters from Riley's mind as seen in the films.

The Inside Out movies boasted a talented voice cast, including Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black, with new additions like Maya Hawke and Ayo Edebiri in the sequel.

Dream Productions marks Pixar's second foray into television, following Win Or Lose, which debuts later this year.

Inside Out 2, released in June, achieved immense success, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time, surpassing $1.5 billion at the box office.