Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become real threat to royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become real threat for royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royal family does not seem to end anytime soon, according to royal commentator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not miss any opportunity to make jabs at the royal family, according to Richard Fitzwilliams.

The royal commentator claimed: "They’ve shown in the last couple of weeks they’re not afraid to bring up material that would embarrass the Royal Family or refer to rifts with it. And that’s only a step away from overtly criticising it."

"They would say that they’re doing their own thing in a way they feel they are best able to do it. What it will do, however, will be to draw attention to the Sussexes and not to the royal family."

The expert went on: "At least not to the royal family in a positive way because the Sussexes and the Royal Family have a very deep rift. That’s the problem."

Harry and Meghan are set to travel to Colombia this summer as the couple have been invited by the country's Vice President, Francia Márquez. It will be Harry and Meghan's second unofficial royal tour after visiting Nigeria in May.

Since stepping back as working royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry have sat down for multiple interviews about their time in the Firm.