Channing Tatum describes filming with Zoë Kravitz as 'creating a marriage'

Channing Tatum raves about working with Zoë Kravitz on 'Blink Twice.'

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have revealed their deep satisfaction with collaborating on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the film’s premiere at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on August 8, Tatum described the experience as profoundly rewarding.



"It’s probably one of the most gratifying things you can do, besides having a child with someone," Tatum shared.

He likened the creative process to crafting a relationship, noting, "It’s like creating a marriage or building something from the ground up.

Everything we are goes into this project, and we wanted to do it with people we love."

Zoë Kravitz showered praise on Channing Tatum during the Los Angeles premiere of the film, highlighting how their collaboration deepened their relationship.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 35-year-old actress and director expressed how working on the film together strengthened their bond.



"Going through a creative project like this with someone brings you closer and builds a lot of trust," Kravitz shared.

"We supported each other through tough moments, and it was truly beautiful."

In her heartfelt opening remarks before the movie screening, Kravitz thanked him for his unwavering support.

"From producing and performing to giving pep talks and comforting me when I thought I’d messed everything up, you were there for me.

Thank you for your patience and for letting me be my complete, OCD self," she said.