Bunnie XO makes rare admission about 'health scare' worries

Bunnie XO opens up about 'health scare' on her podcast

Bunnie XO made a rare confession about her recent 'health scare', following a medical emergency.

The 44-year-old YouTube sensation, who is married to Jelly Roll, opened up on her Dumb Blonde podcast about struggling with constant headaches.

Recounting an instance from the past when she sought medical advice for the first time, Bunnie said the doctors told her she had a brain aneurysm.

She recalled, “My mom had an aneurysm, and it ruptured.”

“And she almost died. I've been getting MRIs done on my head since I was a f****** teenager. I might have accidentally manifested it because I had a panic attack."

The former OnlyFans star remembered calling her doctor in the middle of the night to address the underlying problem behind her headaches.

Bunnie said she was shocked to discover "one of [her] biggest fears coming to fruition".

The podcast host said, “I'm in a higher percentile of rupturing because my mom had one.

“There was just so many things that went through my mind. And I instantly just hit my knees and started praying. I bawled my eyes out. I cried so hard, I pulled a muscle in my neck. I cried for three days.

“And I can't sleep. I haven't slept. I'm sweating so bad. I have diarrhea. I'm just, like, so freaked out and stressed out."

However, the model said the pressure was short-lived, as she received reassuring news just a week later that she was doing well.