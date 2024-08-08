Prince Harry warned against 'lying'

Prince Harry, who has lobbed several bombs on the royal family in his interviews and memoir, has been issued a new warning.

A royal commentator has claimed that the Duke of Sussex has "lost his credibility" amid feud with his own people.

King Charles III's younger son Harry, who caused astir when his book, Spare, hit shelves last year, has come under fire for his claims and allegations against his royal relatives.

Historian Simon Heffer has shared his thoughts on Harry's claims in memoir, saying: "I read bits of it. I mean, life's too short, but I read enough of it to get a flavour of it. I thought it was horrible."



He added: "People are shocked the first time. But how many more Netflix series? How many more rather ghastly books can he churn out and be taken seriously?"

Steven Edginton asked the royal expert: "Do you think that we should accept him back to the UK if Hollywood don't want him?"



Heffer revealed the truth in response, replying: "It's not up to us. The decision has to be made by his father and with the advice of his brother.

"I think if things go wrong for him there, and he's willing to come back and play by the rules that the rest of the royal family play then it would be wrong of any of us as mere subjects, to say we shouldn't come back.



"But there's no doubt that if he continues to embarrass the Royal Family and to make a bit of an exhibition of himself, the public won't like it, and he will be a drag on the royal family."

Some other royal commentators and royalists still believe that Harry and Meghan will regret as their claims and allegations will "eventually backfire".