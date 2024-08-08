Keira Knightley dishes out details about her daughter’s dyslexia diagnosis

Keira Knightley discusses about her daughter's dyslexia diagnosis

Keira Knightley has recently dished out details about her daughter’s dyslexia diagnosis.



Speaking on August 5 episode of Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, the Atonement star, who shares two daughters with husband James Righton, revealed, “We have a dyslexic kid.”

“Her memory is absolutely amazing,” remarked Keira.

James shared their daughter “will memorize the book basically — it's amazing”.

Keira recalled her own diagnosis at age 6, saying that her “experience with dyslexia” led to her becoming a Hollywood star.

The school said, 'Look, she can't read at all and we need a carrot to dangle in front of her. Do you know if there's something that she wants?’ And they said, 'Well, she wants an agent” shared the Pride And Prejudice actress.

Keira mentioned getting an agent was what she needed to motivate her daughter.

“It was always, ‘If your grades go up, you’re allowed to keep on acting, but if they go down, then it stops,’” noted the 39-year-old.

Keira added, “It did go up, though. It was a carrot!”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress confessed, “Still, sight reading I find really hard.”

“It really bounces. Basically, I record it and listen to it—and that’s how I learn it,” she further said.

Keira previously told PEOPLE back in 2022 that her daughter showed no interest in watching her mother’s movies.

“I did a version of The Nutcracker a couple of years ago, and she actually came on set with me to that one when she was 3, so I thought, 'Oh, this year maybe she wants to watch that?’” she remarked.

The actress told the outlet, “So, she is completely uninterested in seeing me in any way at all on television, which is completely fair enough. I think that's very healthy.”