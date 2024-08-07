Kate Middleton health update: New shocking details revealed

Kate Middleton - who's battling cancer - has no planned engagements in her diary for the rest of 2024 at the moment, according to a new report.



The Princess of Wales, who's undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment, has only made two public appearances this year.



In a new health update, a source has claimed that the public appearances are a sign that Prince William's wife Kate is doing well in her recovery.

"Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health. Making two appearances before the summer break, at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, was a clear signal that she is doing well," the source told the Daily Beast.



They added: "That is what we are hearing privately as well—it’s not over but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity.



"It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well."

The insider continued: "There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate.

"The priority for her now is going to be family and the children. The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only six. Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritise the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids."

Kate made her first official public appearance on June 15 at Trooping the Colour alongside her three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte 9 and Prince Louis, 6.

The future Queen's second outing of the year came on July 14 during the men's singles final at Wimbledon where Princess Kate was joined by her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews.

Princess Kate is reportedly set to travel to Scotland this summer to join members of the royal family at Balmoral as her medical team has given her a greenlight for the travel.