Jenna Ortega responds script changes and producer role in 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega insisted on a producer role for 'Wednesday.'

Jenna Ortega has opened up about her determination to secure a producer role for the first season of Netflix's hit series Wednesday in a revealing new interview with Vanity Fair.

The actress who faced criticism last year for frequently altering her lines, explained why she felt it was crucial to be deeply involved in the show's production.

Ortega, who was just 18 when filming began, argued that her constant presence on screen made it essential for her to have a hand in the creative process.

"I’m aware of my position as an actor. I know that I’m not in charge," she said.

"But with a character like Wednesday, who appears in every scene, it only makes sense for that person to be involved in what’s happening behind the scenes."

The actress’s push for a producer credit was driven by her commitment to ensuring that the show's vision was accurately represented, reflecting her deep connection to the character and the project.

Despite this, the actress’s influence was significant enough that she has been elevated to an executive producer role for the show's upcoming second season, with Tim Burton returning as the showrunner.