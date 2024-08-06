Halsey recalls heart-wrenching incident from 'early days' of her career

Halsey recalls heart-wrenching onstage story: 'Really tough position'

Halsey, 29, shared a personal and emotional experience on the SHE MD podcast, revealing that she had a miscarriage at the age of 20.

"I miscarried during a concert," Halsey said. "I started miscarrying before the show."

"And I was in a really tough position because it was really early on in my career and there was a lot attached to the show," the musician continued.

"There was a corporate partner, there was a greater media entity partner, but more importantly than that to me, there [were] a thousand kids who waited all day long to get into this show and see me."

"And what ended up happening was I ended up just putting on an adult diaper," Halsey said.

"They'd only asked me to perform I think 45 minutes. And I didn't really have that much music out, to be honest with you, so I don't know that I could have played longer."

After miscarrying during a concert, Halsey performed the entire show and then vomited in the parking lot afterwards.

"I went to a hotel and I was sick all night. I remember sitting in the bathtub because I just didn't know what to do with all the blood," recalled Without Me singer.

"And then waking up at 5 or 6 in the morning to get on another airplane to go to Canada."

The Lucky singer revealed that they bled for hours and struggled to perform while on their feet during the concert, making it even more difficult to watch the footage of the show afterwards.