King Charles plans private summit at Birkhall amid family tensions

Queen Camilla and the King Charles are reportedly planning to meet discreetly at their honeymoon retreat by the end of this week.

The Royal Family will be gathering for their traditional summer holiday at Balmoral Castle in just days - but the King and Queen are set for a quiet return to a spot of special significance for the couple.

A source said: "Camilla has been spending time with her family over the past few weeks and will be heading up to Balmoral later this week," speaking to the Express.

But nestled in the grounds of the monarch's Aberdeenshire residence lies Birkhall - a property held by Charles since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, and the site of his 2005 honeymoon with the then-Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

The source continued: "Birkhall is like a second home to both of them, they absolutely adore it.

"Not only is it where they had their honeymoon but also where they both enjoy spending time together away from prying eyes."

The King and Queen are expected to remain at Birkhall while the rest of the royal family gathers at Balmoral in the coming days.

However, it is at the main residence where crucial discussions about the future of the family are scheduled to occur. Sources indicate that this holiday will serve as a summit to plan for the monarchy's next decade.

While Charles has advocated for a "slimmed-down" Royal Family for some time, recent events such as Princess Kate's and his own cancer diagnoses, along with Princess Anne's injury, are likely to provide perspective. This could see "minor" working royals taking on more public engagements during their respective absences.

Despite this, the King views the summit, set to begin shortly after Balmoral closed to the public on August 4, as a positive and joyful occasion.

"The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind," a source told the Express.

But certain would-be attendees haven't made the cut, with the source adding: "Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family in August.

"The Sussexes will not be part of that meeting - but may join the King at a later date when the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family have left."

Another source told the Daily Beast that King Charles would like to spend more time with his youngest son - but William, who they said was "calling the shots" in the family, has ruled out any such return.

The Prince of Wales refuses to speak to Prince Harry, with the source claiming his ban against the wishes of the head of state "tells you everything you need to know about who is really in charge".