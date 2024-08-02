Matt Jameson pens emotional goodbye note for friend after tragic death

Matt Jameson remembers close friend in honorary mention

Married At First Sight star Matt Jameson is mourning the loss of a very close friend, who tragically passed away from a brain haemorrhage.

The internet personality took to his Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to his high school friend Eve in an honorary mention.

He wrote in the caption, "I'm so sad to hear of the tragic passing of Eve who was an amazing friend to me in high school. I will always remember the incredible support Eve gave me as the first person I came out to at the age of 15."

Matt continued, “A beautiful person in and out. My thoughts and prayers go to your husband, children, family, and friends at this devastating time.

Eve's partner shared the devastating news in a heart-wrenching post, revealing that she had passed away on Sunday, July 28.

The emotional message read, “On Sunday night, Eve passed away after suffering a brain haemorrhage. I hope she felt no pain.”

The reality TV star’s followers rushed to the comments section to respond with sympathetic messages.

A user commented, , "That's heartbreaking news, so sorry for your loss.”

Another chimed in, adding, "So sorry to read this, having lost my mum in the exact circumstances, I truly get the pain of such an unexpected loss."

Meanwhile, his co-star Lisa Riley sent out greetings, writing, "Sending strength and love."

Matt previously shared a glimpse into his workout routine on the social media platform, emphasizing the importance of self-care.

He wrote at the time, “Look after yourself and you can achieve anything”