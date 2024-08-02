BTS’ Jin learns to cook meat on grill in ‘Run Jin’ teaser

BTS member Jin is giving away glimpses of his upcoming variety show

Jin is keeping his fans in suspense and delight with teasers for his upcoming show, Run Jin.

The official BTS YouTube channel has just released the third teaser for the variety show, featuring the Awake singer's arrival in Jeju.

Titled EP - 3, the new clip offers the BTS ARMY a glimpse into Jin's island adventures, opening with the 31-year-old singer, asking about the day's plans.

From behind the camera, his director informs him that they’ll be taking a break right after having a meal.

The scene then cuts to a restaurant where Jin, the oldest member of the iconic boy band, was sitting at a table with one of his staff members.

The Astronaut vocalist take on the task of grilling, insisting it's his responsibility as the younger one and quipped that he might be criticised if he let an elder staff member take charge.

As Jin starts grilling, a staff member interrupts to suggest greasing the pan with some fat first. Initially skeptical, Jin dismisses it as mere decoration. However, the restaurant owner soon steps in, confirming that the pan indeed needs to be greased.

In a humorous twist, Jin stood up in shame and regret as he did not listen to his staff member first and jokingly said, "I am leaving."

Check out the latest teaser here:



