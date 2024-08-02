Prince Harry heartbroken to miss uncle's funeral despite Princess Diana's remarks

Prince Harry's uncle died at the age of 82 earlier this week

Prince Harry might choose to miss his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral amid the ongoing Royal Family drama.

Lord Fellowes, who was married to Lady Jane Spencer, Princess Diana's sister, passed away at 82 for reasons not disclosed.

He served as the Queen's private secretary during some of the most turbulent years of her reign from 1990 to 1999, which included the divorces of three of her children and Diana's tragic death.

While Lord Fellowes assisted Queen Elizabeth in crafting a speech that portrayed Diana posthumously as an "exceptional and gifted human being," Diana herself did not hold a favourable view of him, describing him as a faceless "man in grey."

Despite this, Lord Fellowes maintained a close relationship with his nephews, Princes William and Harry, and attended both of their weddings. However, according to a former friend of Harry's, the Duke may decide not to attend the funeral.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the ex-pal who lost touch with Harry when he left for the US said: “The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course he would want to be there.

“It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan. But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”

Ever since Harry relocated to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in January 2020, his relationship with his family has been tense. Since settling in Montecito, Harry and the royal institution have grown distant, exacerbated by revelations in his memoir "Spare," published in January 2023.