Carrie Underwood to take Katy Perry’s place as ‘American Idol’ judge

Carrie Underwood to join American Idol, Katy Perry exits

Carrie Underwood will debut as a judge on reality show American Idol.



According to Page Six, the American Idol Season 4 winner and country music superstar will take Katy Perry’s place on the ABC singing competition series next year.

As per the outlet, the network’s official Season 23 release date and other details will be revealed on Thursday.

However, there hasn’t been a confirmation by the show or Underwood.

The news of Underwood’s arrival came after Perry, 39, sent fans in a shock back in February, when she announced she is exiting the show.

“I love ‘Idol’ so much,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Since the exit news, the Grammy nominee has also kept fans waiting for a new album, titled “143,” which will release in September.

Perry debuted on American Idol as a judge in 2018, with the likes of Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie after the show, which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest, was shifted from Fox to ABC for its 16th season.