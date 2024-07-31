King Charles faces accusations of hypocrisy over new award

A climate group has criticized the monarch, renowned for his environmental advocacy

King Charles faces accusations of hypocrisy from environmental campaigners after inviting a frequent jet-setter to present a significant award.

The monarch welcomed DJ Cuppy, known as Florence Otedola, to The Prince’s Trust annual award show in May, where she presented the Global Sustainability Award despite her regular use of private jets.

Otedola, who even referenced her affinity for planes in her 2020 song Jollof on The Jet, later engaged with Charles at a special reception at Buckingham Palace following the event.

Magdalena Heuwieser, co-founder of Stay Grounded, which seeks a ban on private jets, said: “It is hypocritical to choose someone who glamourises private jets to present a sustainability award.

“Private jets are the most climate-wrecking form of transport.”

A spokesman for the Prince's Trust — now operating as The King's Trust International — said: “We are committed to helping young people gain green skills, develop climate literacy and secure green jobs.”

Throughout his life, Charles has championed environmental issues and has been a leading climate change advocate, giving his first speech on the matter aged just 21.

The King has spent years campaigning for conservation, organic farming and other eco causes. Whilst sustainability has become popular and trendy in recent years, Bob Ward, a policy and communications director, said the King’s passion for the environment was viewed as an “oddity” in his early years.

In May, the monarch warned in an address to the United Nations that the planet is at a “crucial moment” and “action is needed”.

Speaking at the UN 4th International Conference on Small Islands Developing States, Charles said “bold and determined action” was required to protect vulnerable nations from climate change and nature loss.