Prince William, Harry in shock as they lose beloved family member

Prince Harry and Prince William have suffered a heartbreaking loss amid ongoing feud.

The two feuding royal brothers are in shock over the sad demise of their beloved uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, who breathed his last at the age of 82.

Lord Robert, who was the husband of their late mom Princess Diana's older sister Jane, passed away earlier this week. He was also a private secretary to the late Queen during the 1990s.



Jane had been married to him for more than 40 years and they had three children - Laura, Alexander and Eleanor - who are all cousins of William and Harry. Laura is also a godmother to Princess Charlotte.



Lord Robert also worked as private secretary to the late Queen during some of the most dramatic times during the 1990s.

He advised the former monarch through her annus horribilis in 1992 when the marriages of Charles and Diana and Fergie and Andrew broke down and a fire engulfed Windsor Castle.



He was also in the role when his sister-in-law Diana at the age of 36 died following a car crash in Paris in 1997. He was part of her small trusted group of advisors, who guided the Royal Family during the turbulent time and according to The Times, which has ran his obituary, helped to write the speech Elizabeth II gave to the nation from Buckingham Palace on the eve of Diana's funeral.



His role of being a palace courtier meant he often had a strained relationship with his sister-in-law, but when she died suddenly, he said: "I was deeply fond of her. She was a very good person. She found it difficult in life to find happiness, and I'm sad for people who have that situation."

His position meant that he was depicted in the hit Netflix series, The Crown, where he was played by Andrew Havill and he remained an extra equerry to the late Queen until her death in 2022. He died on Monday at the age of 82 from undisclosed causes.