Hailey Bieber issues 'powerful' statement on rift with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber finally responds to Selena Gomez drama with a powerful statement about her husband Justin Bieber.

The supermodel claimed that there is ‘mutual respect’ between her and the Love On hitmaker following a long-standing rivalry.

During an exclusive interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Spotify in 2022, Hailey, who is accused of ‘stealing’ chart-topper from his childhood sweetheart Selena, debunked all such claims.

She said, "When [Justin] and I started hooking up, he was never in a relationship, at any point

"It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I would just never do that, I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was. I understand how it looks from the outside.”

In addition, the former Disney star said Selena doesn’t “owe me anything, neither of us owe each other anything except respect. I respect her a lot. I respect her, there's no drama personally."

The Rhode founder also expressed her concern for her husband, saying, "It's not my relationship, it has nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot, but I know it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life."

The Baby singer called it quits with Selena back in March 2018 ahead of his wedding in September 2018.